Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sequans Communications S.A., operates as a fabless designer, developer and supplier of 4G semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband applications. Solutions offered by the Company include baseband processor and radio frequency, or RF, transceiver integrated circuits, or ICs, along with signal processing techniques, algorithms and software stacks. Its solutions can be applied in devices like: smartphones; USB dongles; portable routers; embedded wireless modems for laptops, netbooks, tablets, and other consumer multimedia and industrial devices; consumer premises equipment, or CPE, such as residential gateways; and basestations. Sequans Communications S.A. is based in Paris, France. “

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Sequans Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sequans Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.67.

NYSE SQNS opened at $3.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $590.49 million, a PE ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.81. Sequans Communications has a 1-year low of $3.57 and a 1-year high of $7.50.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sequans Communications will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Man Group plc lifted its position in Sequans Communications by 17.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 22,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Sequans Communications by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sequans Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Shay Capital LLC lifted its position in Sequans Communications by 38.2% during the second quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 48,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 13,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sequans Communications during the third quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

Sequans Communications SA is a developer and provider of 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical IoT. For 5G and 4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability; For 5G and 4G broadband and critical IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4 and Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications.

