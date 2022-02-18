Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Price Target Cut to $64.00

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) had its target price reduced by analysts at Oppenheimer from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.12% from the company’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Service Co. International’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

SCI has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NYSE SCI opened at $58.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. Service Co. International has a one year low of $45.63 and a one year high of $71.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.72.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.20. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 10,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $729,399.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 3,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total transaction of $256,168.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,471 shares of company stock worth $1,062,453. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Service Co. International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 0.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 2.6% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

