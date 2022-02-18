Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) PT Raised to $81.00

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) had its price target boosted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $80.00 to $81.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 39.37% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Service Co. International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Service Co. International stock opened at $58.12 on Wednesday. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $45.63 and a 12 month high of $71.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.20. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Service Co. International news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 1,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total value of $76,884.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 3,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total value of $256,168.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,471 shares of company stock valued at $1,062,453 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCI. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Service Co. International

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

