Share Buyback Program Initiated by Realogy (NYSE:RLGY)

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 17th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

RLGY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Realogy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realogy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

RLGY stock opened at $17.86 on Friday. Realogy has a 1 year low of $12.89 and a 1 year high of $21.03. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.61 and a 200 day moving average of $17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

