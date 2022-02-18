Shaun Wills Buys 73 Shares of Superdry plc (LON:SDRY) Stock

Superdry plc (LON:SDRY) insider Shaun Wills acquired 73 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 206 ($2.79) per share, with a total value of £150.38 ($203.49).
Shaun Wills also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 26th, Shaun Wills acquired 4,273 shares of Superdry stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 234 ($3.17) per share, with a total value of £9,998.82 ($13,530.20).
- On Thursday, January 13th, Shaun Wills purchased 57 shares of Superdry stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 263 ($3.56) per share, with a total value of £149.91 ($202.86).
Superdry stock opened at GBX 198.60 ($2.69) on Friday. Superdry plc has a 12 month low of GBX 180 ($2.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 493 ($6.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 307.17, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 238.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 285.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £163.08 million and a PE ratio of -8.95.
About Superdry
Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.
