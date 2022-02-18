Shaun Wills Buys 73 Shares of Superdry plc (LON:SDRY) Stock

Superdry plc (LON:SDRY) insider Shaun Wills acquired 73 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 206 ($2.79) per share, with a total value of £150.38 ($203.49).

Shaun Wills also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Superdry alerts:

On Wednesday, January 26th, Shaun Wills acquired 4,273 shares of Superdry stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 234 ($3.17) per share, with a total value of £9,998.82 ($13,530.20).

On Thursday, January 13th, Shaun Wills purchased 57 shares of Superdry stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 263 ($3.56) per share, with a total value of £149.91 ($202.86).

Superdry stock opened at GBX 198.60 ($2.69) on Friday. Superdry plc has a 12 month low of GBX 180 ($2.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 493 ($6.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 307.17, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 238.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 285.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £163.08 million and a PE ratio of -8.95.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($5.07) price target on shares of Superdry in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Superdry from GBX 280 ($3.79) to GBX 265 ($3.59) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 415 ($5.62) price target on shares of Superdry in a report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.77) price objective on shares of Superdry in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($5.07) price objective on shares of Superdry in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 376.67 ($5.10).

About Superdry

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Superdry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superdry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.