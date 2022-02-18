Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) Short Interest Down 31.9% in January

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,070,000 shares, a decrease of 31.9% from the January 15th total of 5,980,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Shares of Shell Midstream Partners stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $13.60. 2,784,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,749,738. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.33 and its 200 day moving average is $12.15. Shell Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $16.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.60%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 112.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 12,447 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,306 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 780,799 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,994,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,396,000. Institutional investors own 18.53% of the company’s stock.

SHLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jonestrading downgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays cut Shell Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.33.

About Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of entities which hold interest in crude oil and refined products pipelines and a crude tank storage and terminal system. The company was founded on March 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

