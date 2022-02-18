SHIELD Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 18th. One SHIELD coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SHIELD has a market capitalization of $124,206.11 and approximately $5.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SHIELD has traded down 7.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,354.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,889.79 or 0.07160927 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $119.81 or 0.00296902 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $315.48 or 0.00781773 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00014132 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00009099 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00073310 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.64 or 0.00405501 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.15 or 0.00218436 BTC.

SHIELD Profile

SHIELD (CRYPTO:XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

