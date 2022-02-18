ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) Short Interest Up 44.4% in January

ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, an increase of 44.4% from the January 15th total of 1,080,000 shares. Approximately 10.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in ShiftPixy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ShiftPixy by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 218,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 26,980 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ShiftPixy by 16.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 257,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 36,918 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of ShiftPixy during the second quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of ShiftPixy during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Get ShiftPixy alerts:

ShiftPixy stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 577,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,322,281. ShiftPixy has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $4.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.19.

ShiftPixy, Inc engages in the provision of human capital services, revolutionizing employment in the Gig Economy by delivering a next-gen platform for workforce management that helps businesses with shift-based employees navigate regulatory mandates, minimize administrative burdens, and better connect with a ready-for-hire workforce.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ShiftPixy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShiftPixy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.