ShipChain (SHIP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $32.00

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded 16% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. One ShipChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. ShipChain has a total market cap of $790,220.38 and $32.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ShipChain has traded down 20.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ShipChain

ShipChain (SHIP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 coins. The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain . ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . ShipChain’s official website is www.shipchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ShipChain is an Ethereum-based shipment tracker platform. The ShipChain system is fully integrated across the entire supply chain, from the moment a shipment leaves the factory, to the final delivery on the customer's doorstep. The ecosystem will encompass all methods of freight, and will include an open API architecture that can integrate with existing freight management software. SHIP is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on ShipChain's ecosystem. “

ShipChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShipChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ShipChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

