Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$2,068.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify to C$1,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Shopify from C$1,650.00 to C$1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Shopify to C$2,168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

TSE SHOP traded down C$101.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$837.09. 385,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,763. The firm has a market capitalization of C$105.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.33. Shopify has a 12-month low of C$831.87 and a 12-month high of C$2,228.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.68, a quick ratio of 12.95 and a current ratio of 13.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1,408.99 and its 200-day moving average is C$1,713.77.

In other Shopify news, Senior Officer Tobyn David Shannan sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,089.93, for a total value of C$130,791.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,731 shares in the company, valued at C$20,415,431.29. Also, Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2,164.70, for a total value of C$1,103,996.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 445 shares in the company, valued at C$963,291.30. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 815 shares of company stock worth $1,635,257.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

