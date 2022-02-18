Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Lowered to $800.00 at Loop Capital

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target trimmed by Loop Capital from $1,300.00 to $800.00 in a research note released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SHOP. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,000.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. William Blair raised shares of Shopify from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,250.00 to $1,150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shopify from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $876.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Shopify from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,165.29.
NYSE SHOP opened at $660.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42. Shopify has a 1 year low of $655.00 and a 1 year high of $1,762.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,107.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,357.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a current ratio of 13.97.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Shopify by 533.3% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 19 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 35.3% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.
Shopify Company Profile
Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.
