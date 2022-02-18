Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Lowered to $800.00 at Loop Capital

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target trimmed by Loop Capital from $1,300.00 to $800.00 in a research note released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SHOP. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,000.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. William Blair raised shares of Shopify from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,250.00 to $1,150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shopify from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $876.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Shopify from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,165.29.

NYSE SHOP opened at $660.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42. Shopify has a 1 year low of $655.00 and a 1 year high of $1,762.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,107.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,357.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a current ratio of 13.97.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Shopify will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Shopify by 533.3% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 19 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 35.3% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

