Shore Capital Begins Coverage on Orix (LON:IX)

Shore Capital began coverage on shares of Orix (LON:IX) in a research note published on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm issued a house stock rating on the stock.
IX opened at GBX 76.24 ($1.03) on Tuesday.
