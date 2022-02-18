Short Interest in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Increases By 33.4%

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,030,000 shares, an increase of 33.4% from the January 15th total of 10,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.50. 240,434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,978,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.60 and its 200-day moving average is $53.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.83. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12-month low of $45.42 and a 12-month high of $74.50.

Several brokerages have commented on AEM. TD Securities cut their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$94.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.95.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 580 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 680 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

