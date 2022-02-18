Short Interest in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Decreases By 17.2%

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 852,900 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the January 15th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASML. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on ASML in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded ASML to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $892.00.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $650.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $266.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $721.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $778.99. ASML has a one year low of $501.11 and a one year high of $895.93.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Channing Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the 4th quarter valued at $441,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new position in ASML during the 4th quarter valued at $15,314,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in ASML during the 4th quarter valued at $11,066,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

