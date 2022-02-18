Short Interest in BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BTAVF) Grows By 46.9%

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BTAVF) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 46.9% from the January 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 23.5 days.

OTCMKTS:BTAVF opened at $0.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average of $1.08. BATM Advanced Communications has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $1.90.

BATM Advanced Communications Company Profile

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and distribution of medical and telecommunication products. It operates through the Networking and Cyber; and Bio-Medical segments. The Networking and Cyber segment includes the research and development, production and marketing of data communication products in the field of local and wide area networks and premises management systems.

