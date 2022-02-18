Short Interest in BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BTAVF) Grows By 46.9%

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BTAVF) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 46.9% from the January 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 23.5 days.
OTCMKTS:BTAVF opened at $0.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average of $1.08. BATM Advanced Communications has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $1.90.
BATM Advanced Communications Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BATM Advanced Communications (BTAVF)
- Celestica Stock is a Play on Supply Chain Solutions
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
- The Institutions Begin To Shed Tightly Held Allison Transmission
Receive News & Ratings for BATM Advanced Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BATM Advanced Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.