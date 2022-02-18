Short Interest in Benson Hill Inc (NYSE:BHIL) Expands By 43.6%

Benson Hill Inc (NYSE:BHIL) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900,000 shares, an increase of 43.6% from the January 15th total of 2,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 572,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of BHIL traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.84. The company had a trading volume of 132,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,760. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Benson Hill has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $10.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.10.
Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Benson Hill will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Benson Hill in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Benson Hill in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Benson Hill in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.
Benson Hill Inc is a food technology company unlocking the natural genetic diversity of plants with its cutting-edge food innovation engine. Benson Hill Inc, formerly known as Star Peak Corp II, is based in ST. LOUIS.
