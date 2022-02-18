Short Interest in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Grows By 41.8%

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,410,000 shares, a growth of 41.8% from the January 15th total of 1,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPAY traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.63. 452,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,810,321. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.40 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Bottomline Technologies has a 52 week low of $36.05 and a 52 week high of $56.80.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EPAY. Craig Hallum downgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup downgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Barrington Research downgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.17.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 6,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $390,330.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 5,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $309,306.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,348 shares of company stock worth $924,518 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,181,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,705,000 after buying an additional 297,330 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 4th quarter worth $568,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 4th quarter worth $717,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 113,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,407,000 after buying an additional 61,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bottomline Technologies (de)

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlements between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

