Short Interest in Brembo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BRBOF) Grows By 48.2%

Brembo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BRBOF) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 877,400 shares, an increase of 48.2% from the January 15th total of 592,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8,774.0 days.

BRBOF stock opened at $12.80 on Friday. Brembo has a one year low of $12.45 and a one year high of $14.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.80.

Get Brembo alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Brembo in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Brembo SpA engages in the manufacture and provision of braking system solutions for automotive vehicles. It operates through the Discs and After Market business segments. The Discs segment comprises the systems and motorbikes. The After Market segment refers to the performance of the group. The company was founded by Emilio Bombassei and Italo Breda on January 11, 1961 and is headquartered in Curno, Italy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brembo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brembo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.