Short Interest in Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) Drops By 20.7%

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,020,000 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the January 15th total of 34,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Camber Energy during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camber Energy during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Camber Energy during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camber Energy during the third quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camber Energy during the third quarter valued at $84,000. 24.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Camber Energy alerts:

CEI stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.51. 88,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,598,310. Camber Energy has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $4.85.

Camber Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, development and sale of crude oil and natural gas from various known productive geological formations. Its operations mainly focuses in Central Oklahoma, South, and West Texas. Camber Energy was founded by William A.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Camber Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camber Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.