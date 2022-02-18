Short Interest in Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) Decreases By 24.5%

Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,700 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the January 15th total of 69,800 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 942,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NASDAQ CYAD opened at $3.29 on Friday. Celyad Oncology has a one year low of $3.18 and a one year high of $8.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.10.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Celyad Oncology stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Celyad Oncology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 41.58% of the company’s stock.
About Celyad Oncology
Celyad Oncology SA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) therapies for cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cardiology and Immuno-Oncology. The Cardiology segment includes the company’s Cardiopoiesis, Corquest, and C-Cathez platforms.
