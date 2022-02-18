Short Interest in DTE Energy Co. (NYSE:DTP) Drops By 29.8%

DTE Energy Co. (NYSE:DTP) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a decline of 29.8% from the January 15th total of 41,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

DTP traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.48. The company had a trading volume of 115,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,686. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $45.37 and a 12-month high of $52.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.7813 dividend. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 11,231.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 7,525 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 16,627 shares during the last quarter.

