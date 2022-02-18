Short Interest in Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Declines By 26.1%

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 514,500 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the January 15th total of 696,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.1 days.

Shares of DPMLF opened at $6.58 on Friday. Dundee Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $5.38 and a twelve month high of $7.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.60.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Dundee Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 10.62%.

Separately, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Dundee Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.33.

Dundee Precious Metals, Inc is an international gold mining company, which engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, and processing of metals. It operates through the following segments: Chelopech, Ada Tepe, Tsumeb, and Corporate and Other. The Chelopech segment covers gold production.

