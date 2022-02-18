Short Interest in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) Declines By 25.3%

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,200 shares, a decrease of 25.3% from the January 15th total of 106,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

In other news, Portfolio Manager George R. Nelson bought 5,000 shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 12.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,098,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,656,000 after acquiring an additional 120,898 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,950,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 585,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,796,000 after acquiring an additional 87,410 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 15.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 611,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,354,000 after acquiring an additional 83,303 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 1,242.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 86,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 79,785 shares during the period.

Shares of EOI traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.74. The company had a trading volume of 177,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,367. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.30. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.06 and a fifty-two week high of $20.34.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.109 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund acts as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

