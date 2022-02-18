Short Interest in Ecosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECEZ) Declines By 19.2%

Ecosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECEZ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 130,800 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the January 15th total of 161,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 620,681,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:ECEZ opened at $0.00 on Friday. Ecosciences has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.00.
Ecosciences Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ecosciences (ECEZ)
- 3 High Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Celestica Stock is a Play on Supply Chain Solutions
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
Receive News & Ratings for Ecosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.