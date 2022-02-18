Short Interest in Ecosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECEZ) Declines By 19.2%

Ecosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECEZ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 130,800 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the January 15th total of 161,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 620,681,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ECEZ opened at $0.00 on Friday. Ecosciences has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.00.

Ecosciences, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of bioremediation products. The firm’s products are used as bio-remediation for sewers, sludge ponds, septic tanks, lagoons, farms, car washes, portable sanitation facilities, grease tanks, lakes, and ponds. It provides a suite of tablet-based products that can be added to waste systems.

