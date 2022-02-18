Short Interest in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) Decreases By 30.6%

Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 220,500 shares, a decrease of 30.6% from the January 15th total of 317,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 135,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, CFO Scott Ray Drake purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.66 per share, with a total value of $99,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO D Deverl Maserang II purchased 16,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.03 per share, with a total value of $100,098.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 50,600 shares of company stock valued at $321,528. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Farmer Bros. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Farmer Bros. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Farmer Bros. by 227.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Farmer Bros. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Farmer Bros. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farmer Bros. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of FARM stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.07. The company had a trading volume of 111,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,863. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.63 and its 200 day moving average is $7.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Farmer Bros. has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $13.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.09 million, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.50.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.04). Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 31.05% and a negative net margin of 6.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Farmer Bros. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Farmer Brothers Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products. The company’s products include roasted and liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored teas; coffee related products such as coffee filters, sugar and creamers; culinary products like spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, syrups and sauces; and other beverages including cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

