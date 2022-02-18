Short Interest in High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Expands By 27.8%

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the January 15th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in High Income Securities Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in High Income Securities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in High Income Securities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Detalus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in High Income Securities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in High Income Securities Fund by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

High Income Securities Fund stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.38. The stock had a trading volume of 880 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,519. High Income Securities Fund has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $10.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.98.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st.

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

