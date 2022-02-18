Short Interest in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) Declines By 23.2%

Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 228,100 shares, a drop of 23.2% from the January 15th total of 296,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 226,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Huttig Building Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,580,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Huttig Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at $2,460,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Huttig Building Products by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 676,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,494,000 after acquiring an additional 145,609 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Huttig Building Products during the 2nd quarter worth $448,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Huttig Building Products by 7,554.5% during the 4th quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 77,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 76,300 shares during the last quarter. 47.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HBP traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.51. 16,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,782. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.57 million, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.92. Huttig Building Products has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $11.35.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Huttig Building Products from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Huttig Building Products Company Profile

Huttig Building Products, Inc engages in the domestic distribution of millwork, building materials, and wood products. It offers its services to new residential construction and in-home improvement, remodeling, and repair work. The company was founded by William H. Huttig and Charles H. Huttig in 1885 and is headquartered in St.

