Short Interest in Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) Declines By 26.5%

Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,100 shares, a drop of 26.5% from the January 15th total of 111,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JAGGF traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.82. The stock had a trading volume of 73,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,510. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 2.16. Jaguar Mining has a 12-month low of $2.79 and a 12-month high of $7.78.

Jaguar Mining Company Profile

Jaguar Mining, Inc engages in the production, development, and exploration of gold in the Iron Quadrangle. Its operations include Turmalina Gold Mine, Caeté Complex, Paciência Gold Mine, reserves and resources, technical reports, and Jaguar Mining Dams. The company was founded by Daniel R. Titcomb in 1984 and is headquartered Toronto, Canada.

