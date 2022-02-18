Short Interest in Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) Declines By 26.5%

Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,100 shares, a drop of 26.5% from the January 15th total of 111,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:JAGGF traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.82. The stock had a trading volume of 73,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,510. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 2.16. Jaguar Mining has a 12-month low of $2.79 and a 12-month high of $7.78.
Jaguar Mining Company Profile
