Short Interest in Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELF) Decreases By 30.6%

Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELF) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,891,900 shares, a decline of 30.6% from the January 15th total of 2,726,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 136.1 days.

Keppel stock remained flat at $$4.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.86 and its 200-day moving average is $3.89. Keppel has a 1 year low of $3.62 and a 1 year high of $4.18.

Keppel Company Profile

Keppel Corp. Ltd. is an investment holding and management company, which engages in the provision of offshore & marine engineering and construction services. It operates through the following segments: Offshore & Marine, Infrastructure & Others, Urban Development, Connectivity, Asset Management, and Corporate & Others.

