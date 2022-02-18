Short Interest in KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ) Rises By 47.1%

KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 47.1% from the January 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KLAQ. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in KL Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,582,000. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of KL Acquisition by 391.5% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,693,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,953 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of KL Acquisition by 167.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,753,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,866 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of KL Acquisition by 174.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,387,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,553,000 after purchasing an additional 882,147 shares during the period. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA lifted its position in shares of KL Acquisition by 278.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 630,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,159,000 after purchasing an additional 464,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KLAQ opened at $9.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.75. KL Acquisition has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $10.03.

KL Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus investment effort on life sciences, which includes medical devices, diagnostics, and life sciences tools and instrumentation.

