Short Interest in Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) Increases By 42.3%

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,312,500 shares, an increase of 42.3% from the January 15th total of 922,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,375.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MZDAF traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 518. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.54. Mazda Motor has a fifty-two week low of $7.40 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90.
About Mazda Motor
