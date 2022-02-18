Short Interest in Nongfu Spring Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NNFSF) Increases By 40.8%

Nongfu Spring Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NNFSF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,714,400 shares, an increase of 40.8% from the January 15th total of 2,638,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of Nongfu Spring stock opened at $5.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.27. Nongfu Spring has a 12-month low of $3.99 and a 12-month high of $9.15.
About Nongfu Spring
