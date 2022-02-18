Short Interest in Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) Declines By 23.8%

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the January 15th total of 12,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Norwood Financial during the 4th quarter worth $10,146,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Norwood Financial during the second quarter worth about $2,323,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 148.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 36,761 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 26,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. 11.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Norwood Financial in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ NWFL traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.63. The company had a trading volume of 4,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,409. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.38. The company has a market capitalization of $234.08 million, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Norwood Financial has a twelve month low of $23.76 and a twelve month high of $29.50.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 31.38%. The business had revenue of $18.52 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Norwood Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Norwood Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.96%.

Norwood Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers financial services and traditional banking to individual, business and government customers. It offers debit cards, savings accounts, personal loans, credit card, business lending, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Honesdale, PA.

