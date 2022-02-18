Short Interest in Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHF) Rises By 33.5%

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,328,400 shares, a growth of 33.5% from the January 15th total of 995,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13,284.0 days.
OVCHF stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.80. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $9.80.
Oversea-Chinese Banking Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oversea-Chinese Banking (OVCHF)
- 3 High Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Celestica Stock is a Play on Supply Chain Solutions
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
Receive News & Ratings for Oversea-Chinese Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oversea-Chinese Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.