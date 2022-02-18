Short Interest in Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHF) Rises By 33.5%

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,328,400 shares, a growth of 33.5% from the January 15th total of 995,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13,284.0 days.

OVCHF stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.80. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $9.80.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Company Profile

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. Ltd. engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Consumer or Private Banking, Global Wholesale Banking, Global Treasury & Markets, Insurance, and Others. The Global Consumer or Private Banking segment offers checking accounts, fixed deposits, savings, consumer loans, credit cards, wealth management products, and brokerage services.

