Short Interest in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) Rises By 52.2%

Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,360,000 shares, an increase of 52.2% from the January 15th total of 4,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Shares of OZON stock opened at $20.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.07 and a 200 day moving average of $39.86. Ozon has a 52 week low of $15.37 and a 52 week high of $67.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Get Ozon alerts:

Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $564.83 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Ozon will post -3.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ozon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Ozon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Ozon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ozon by 266.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ozon during the third quarter valued at $151,000. 20.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OZON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ozon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ozon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ozon in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ozon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

About Ozon

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ozon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ozon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.