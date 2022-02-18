Short Interest in Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) Grows By 49.5%

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, an increase of 49.5% from the January 15th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PESI. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 19.1% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 427,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 68,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 302,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 25,896 shares during the period. Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,289,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 176,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 26,501 shares during the period. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 6,278 shares during the period. 23.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

NASDAQ:PESI traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $5.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,758. Perma-Fix Environmental Services has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $7.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $75.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.46.

About Perma-Fix Environmental Services

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc is a nuclear services company, which provides nuclear and mixed waste management services. The firm operates its business through following segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment includes nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, processing and disposal services primarily through four uniquely licensed and permitted treatment and storage facilities.

