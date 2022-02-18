Short Interest in PHP Ventures Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PPHP) Declines By 24.1%

PHP Ventures Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PPHP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the January 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of PHP Ventures Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PHP Ventures Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of PHP Ventures Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PHP Ventures Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PHP Ventures Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $546,000. Institutional investors own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHP Ventures Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.95 on Thursday. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,600. PHP Ventures Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $10.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.92.

PHP Ventures Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. PHP Ventures Acquisition Corp. is based in Subang Jaya, Malaysia.

