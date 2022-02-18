Short Interest in RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) Expands By 36.9%

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 951,800 shares, an increase of 36.9% from the January 15th total of 695,500 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 414,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RADA. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in RADA Electronic Industries during the third quarter worth $76,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in RADA Electronic Industries during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 15,766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in RADA Electronic Industries during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. 55.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RADA has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RADA Electronic Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:RADA traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.17. The stock had a trading volume of 236,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,355. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.55 and its 200 day moving average is $10.28. RADA Electronic Industries has a 52 week low of $8.20 and a 52 week high of $14.80. The stock has a market cap of $502.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 0.96.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About RADA Electronic Industries

Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.

