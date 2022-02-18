Short Interest in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Declines By 17.6%

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the January 15th total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 137,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

In related news, Director David Swanson purchased 2,020 shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.80 per share, for a total transaction of $50,096.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPP. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 265.6% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 179,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after buying an additional 130,503 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,118,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 485,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,559,000 after purchasing an additional 53,189 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 11,692.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 49,576 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $600,000.

Shares of NYSE:OPP traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $13.36. 61,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,821. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $12.96 and a 52 week high of $16.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.1478 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.28%.

About RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

