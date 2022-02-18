Short Interest in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Grows By 50.8%

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800,000 shares, an increase of 50.8% from the January 15th total of 2,520,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $664,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Service Properties Trust by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 78,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 9,644 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Service Properties Trust by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 233,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 6,092 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Service Properties Trust by 119.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Service Properties Trust by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares in the last quarter. 76.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Service Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

SVC opened at $9.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.87 and its 200-day moving average is $10.17. Service Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $7.53 and a 52-week high of $15.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.36%.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

