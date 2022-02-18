Short Interest in Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Grows By 34.8%

Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 34.8% from the January 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of STRNY opened at $39.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.89. Severn Trent has a 52 week low of $30.49 and a 52 week high of $40.74.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Severn Trent from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC lowered shares of Severn Trent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Severn Trent has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Severn Trent Company Profile

Severn Trent Plc engages in the provision of clean water and waste water treatment services and develops renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water & Waste Water and Business Services. The Regulated Water & Waste Water segment includes the wholesale water and waste water activities of Severn Trent Water Limited, its retail services to domestic customers, and Hafren Dyfrdwy Cyfyngedig.

