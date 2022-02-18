Short Interest in Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Grows By 34.8%

Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 34.8% from the January 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of STRNY opened at $39.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.89. Severn Trent has a 52 week low of $30.49 and a 52 week high of $40.74.

Get Severn Trent alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Severn Trent from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC lowered shares of Severn Trent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Severn Trent has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Severn Trent Plc engages in the provision of clean water and waste water treatment services and develops renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water & Waste Water and Business Services. The Regulated Water & Waste Water segment includes the wholesale water and waste water activities of Severn Trent Water Limited, its retail services to domestic customers, and Hafren Dyfrdwy Cyfyngedig.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Severn Trent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Trent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.