Short Interest in Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) Decreases By 33.6%

Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 135,900 shares, a drop of 33.6% from the January 15th total of 204,800 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 81,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Siebert Financial by 395.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 43,439 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Siebert Financial by 72.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 22,926 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in Siebert Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $255,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Siebert Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Siebert Financial by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 7.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Siebert Financial alerts:

NASDAQ SIEB traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.23. 15,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,449. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.00. Siebert Financial has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $6.99. The firm has a market cap of $69.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of -0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $17.05 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Siebert Financial in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Siebert Financial

Siebert Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which provides brokerage and financial advisory services. It conducts the following lines of business through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Retail Brokerage Business, Investment Advisory Services, Insurance Services, Robo-Advisory Technology Development, and Prime Brokerage Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Siebert Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siebert Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.