Short Interest in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Decreases By 18.7%

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,930,000 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the January 15th total of 8,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Starwood Property Trust stock remained flat at $$24.29 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,713,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,322,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.16. Starwood Property Trust has a 52-week low of $21.55 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.90%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.75%.

In other news, CEO Barry S. Sternlicht purchased 217,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.66 per share, for a total transaction of $4,928,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $148,590.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 972,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,637,000 after buying an additional 318,262 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 44,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 20,914 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 267,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,497,000 after buying an additional 49,500 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.17.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

