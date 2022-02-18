Short Interest in Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Decreases By 26.0%

Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,082,000 shares, a decline of 26.0% from the January 15th total of 6,866,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,179,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Tencent stock opened at $60.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Tencent has a 12-month low of $53.47 and a 12-month high of $96.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.37 and its 200 day moving average is $60.21. The company has a market capitalization of $582.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.46.

Several research firms have commented on TCEHY. Barclays began coverage on shares of Tencent in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tencent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Investec lowered shares of Tencent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.64.

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Online advertising services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services, and online advertising services, such as media, social, and others advertisement services.

