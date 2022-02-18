Short Interest in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) Increases By 40.3%

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,500 shares, an increase of 40.3% from the January 15th total of 46,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

NYSE GCV traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.02. 384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,946. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $7.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.97%.

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 5,000 shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total transaction of $32,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GCV. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 79.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. 11.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Company Profile

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

