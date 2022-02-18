Short Interest in Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) Increases By 27.2%

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 334,700 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the January 15th total of 263,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TRMR shares. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

Shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $13.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,450. Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares has a 52-week low of $12.25 and a 52-week high of $23.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.45.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 21,744 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 469,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after buying an additional 220,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,741,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

About Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares

Tremor International Ltd engaged in digital advertising solutions which leverage the latest video, native and display technology to reach the users for every app, service and brand. Tremor International Ltd is based in Israel.

