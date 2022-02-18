Short Interest in Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Rises By 38.1%

Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 148,700 shares, a growth of 38.1% from the January 15th total of 107,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.6 days.

OTCMKTS TRRSF opened at $30.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.26. Trisura Group has a 1-year low of $21.54 and a 1-year high of $39.34.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC increased their target price on Trisura Group from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on Trisura Group from C$51.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Trisura Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance. It offers surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance and reinsurance. The firm operates through the following segments: Trisura Guarantee, Trisura International and Trisura Specialty. The Trisura Guarantee segment comprises Surety, Risk Solutions and Corporate Insurance products underwritten in Canada as well as the operations of Trisura Warranty.

