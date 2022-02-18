Short Interest in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) Rises By 51.2%

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 219,800 shares, a growth of 51.2% from the January 15th total of 145,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 441,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ VONV opened at $71.17 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $62.43 and a 52-week high of $75.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VONV. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 126.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,342.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

