Short Interest in Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF) Increases By 45.1%

Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,703,100 shares, a growth of 45.1% from the January 15th total of 1,173,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,433.0 days.

Shares of Vicinity Centres stock opened at $1.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.20. Vicinity Centres has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $1.34.

About Vicinity Centres

Vicinity Centres operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, operation, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Property Investment and Strategic Partnerships segments. The Property Investment segment comprises of net property income derived from investment in retail property.

