Short Interest in Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF) Increases By 45.1%

Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,703,100 shares, a growth of 45.1% from the January 15th total of 1,173,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,433.0 days.
Shares of Vicinity Centres stock opened at $1.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.20. Vicinity Centres has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $1.34.
About Vicinity Centres
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vicinity Centres (CNRAF)
- 3 High Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Celestica Stock is a Play on Supply Chain Solutions
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
Receive News & Ratings for Vicinity Centres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicinity Centres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.