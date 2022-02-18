Short Interest in Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp (NYSE:WRAC) Grows By 45.7%

Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp (NYSE:WRAC) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, an increase of 45.7% from the January 15th total of 9,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 53,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NYSE:WRAC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.91. 506,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,799. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.91. Williams Rowland Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.04.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in Williams Rowland Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,646,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Rowland Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,978,000. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Rowland Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $769,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Rowland Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,212,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Williams Rowland Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. 34.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp. is based in Westport, Connecticut.

